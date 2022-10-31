Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Ukrainian forces repel offensive in Donetsk region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had repelled a "fierce offensive" by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region. Zelenskiy said a military unit from Chop in western Ukraine had undertaken the action, but did not say where the clash had occurred. "Today they stopped the fierce offensive actions of the enemy," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 02:47 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 02:47 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had repelled a "fierce offensive" by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region. Zelenskiy said a military unit from Chop in western Ukraine had undertaken the action, but did not say where the clash had occurred.

"Today they stopped the fierce offensive actions of the enemy," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. "The Russian attack was repelled." The president also said Ukraine's "exchange fund" had been replenished, meaning Russian servicemen had been taken prisoner. The fiercest fighting in Donetsk region has been around the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

