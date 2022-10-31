Norway military sharpens security in response to Ukraine war

Norway's military will sharpen the country's security from Nov. 1 in response to the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Monday.

"This is the most severe security situation in several decades," Stoere told a news conference. "There are no indications that Russia is expanding its warfare to other countries, but the increased tensions make us more exposed to threats, intelligence operations and influence campaigns," the prime minister said.

