132-year-old tunnel discovered at Mumbai hospital

A 132-year-old tunnel was discovered at the government-run JJ hospital in Mumbai, an official said.

The foundation stone of the 200-meter-long tunnel, built during the British era in India, mentions the year 1890, the official said.

The building under which the tunnel was discovered was once used as a medical ward to treat women and children, the official told reporters. It was converted into a nursing college and is located in the hospital premises.

"We inspected the nursing college building after complaint of water leakage. PWD engineers and security guards surveyed the building and found 1890 mentioned on the foundation stone," the official said.

"Some staffers told us there may be a basement, after which we carried out further inspection and discovered the tunnel," he said.

