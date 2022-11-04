Kasani Gnaneswar appointed as president of TDP in Telangana

Former MLC Kasani Gnaneswar was on Friday appointed as president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana.

The incumbent Telangana unit president Bakkani Narasimhulu has been made a member of the TDP's politburo and also the national general secretary, said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in a release.

Gnaneswar, belonging to the backward classes, had served as chairman of Ranga Reddy Zilla Parishad and as MLC in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)