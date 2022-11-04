Left Menu

Kasani Gnaneswar appointed as president of TDP in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:40 IST
Kasani Gnaneswar appointed as president of TDP in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Former MLC Kasani Gnaneswar was on Friday appointed as president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana.

The incumbent Telangana unit president Bakkani Narasimhulu has been made a member of the TDP's politburo and also the national general secretary, said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in a release.

Gnaneswar, belonging to the backward classes, had served as chairman of Ranga Reddy Zilla Parishad and as MLC in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022