Kasani Gnaneswar appointed as president of TDP in Telangana
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:40 IST
Former MLC Kasani Gnaneswar was on Friday appointed as president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana.
The incumbent Telangana unit president Bakkani Narasimhulu has been made a member of the TDP's politburo and also the national general secretary, said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in a release.
Gnaneswar, belonging to the backward classes, had served as chairman of Ranga Reddy Zilla Parishad and as MLC in undivided Andhra Pradesh.
