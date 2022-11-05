Left Menu

Charges framed against Sapna Choudhary in cheating case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 00:05 IST
A court here on Friday framed charges against famous dancer Sapna Choudhary and four other accused in connection with a cheating case.

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi has framed charges under section 406 and 420 of the Indian penal code.

Choudhary and other accused were present in the court at the time of hearing.

The court fixed December 12 as the next date of hearing.

Besides Choudhary, other co-accused Junaid Ahmed, Ivad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay were also present.

The FIR in the matter was lodged by Sub-Inspector Firoz Khan with Aashiyana police station on October 14, 2018.

According to the FIR, a dance programme was to be held by Sapna and other performers on October 13 , 2018 from 2 pm to 10 pm.

The tickets were sold at the rate of Rs 300 per person. Thousands of people had purchased the tickets but when they reached the place they found that the programme had been cancelled. It was alleged that despite the programme being cancelled the persons were not returned their money.

Thereafter, they started creating ruckus at the place. The police had then registered a case in the matter and after investigation filed a charge sheet against Choudhary and others.

