Left Menu

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth in the West Bank -health officials

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a Palestinian 18-year-old in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, health officials said, the latest in a string of deadly incidents in the territory. The Israeli military said its soldiers had opened fire at people throwing rocks at Israeli vehicles driving down a road and that "hits were confirmed". The Palestinian Health Ministry said the teenager had been killed and a second Palestinian wounded by the Israeli gunfire.

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 06-11-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 02:12 IST
Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth in the West Bank -health officials
  • Country:
  • Palestinian Territory

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a Palestinian 18-year-old in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, health officials said, the latest in a string of deadly incidents in the territory. The Israeli military said its soldiers had opened fire at people throwing rocks at Israeli vehicles driving down a road and that "hits were confirmed".

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the teenager had been killed and a second Palestinian wounded by the Israeli gunfire. Violence in territories where Palestinians seek statehood has surged in recent months after Israel launched a crackdown in response to a spate of lethal street attacks in its cities.

On Thursday, Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem, including an Islamic Jihad militant and a man accused by police of stabbing an officer. The security situation was among factors contributing to far-right gains in an Israeli election on Tuesday that put former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on track to return to power.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his concern over spiralling violence in a call with outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday and with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022