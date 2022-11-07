PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Chinese chip designers slow down processors to avoid US sanctions - U.S. works up plan for companies to fund emerging nations' fossil fuel switch

- ECB and UniCredit clash over capital plans and Russia presence Overview

- Alibaba and start-up Biren Technology are tweaking their most advanced chip designs to reduce processing speeds and avoid US-imposed sanctions aimed at suppressing Chinese computing power. - The US is working on a plan to harness cash from the world's largest companies to help developing countries cut their use of fossil fuels, an idea it aims to unveil at the UN climate summit this week.

- The European Central Bank has clashed with UniCredit over the Italian lender's plans to return cash to shareholders and its failure to leave Russia, according to people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

