Left Menu

North Korea slams South Korea-U.S. drills as South recovers missile parts

Last week, North Korea test-fired multiple missiles, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and hundreds of artillery shells into the sea, as South Korea and the United States carried out six-day air drills that ended on Saturday. The North's military said the "Vigilant Storm" exercises were an "open provocation aimed at intentionally escalating the tension" and "a dangerous war drill of very high aggressive nature".

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 08:01 IST
North Korea slams South Korea-U.S. drills as South recovers missile parts

North Korea's military said on Monday that recent South Korea-U.S. military exercises were an "open provocation and dangerous war drill", as the South said it had recovered parts of a North Korean missile that landed off its coast. Last week, North Korea test-fired multiple missiles, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and hundreds of artillery shells into the sea, as South Korea and the United States carried out six-day air drills that ended on Saturday.

The North's military said the "Vigilant Storm" exercises were an "open provocation aimed at intentionally escalating the tension" and "a dangerous war drill of very high aggressive nature". The North's army said it had conducted activities simulating attacks on air bases and aircraft, as well as a major South Korean city, to "smash the enemies' persistent war hysteria"

The flurry of missile launches included the most ever in a single day, and come amid a record year of missile testing by the nuclear-armed North Korea. South Korean and U.S. officials have also said that Pyongyang has made technical preparations to test a nuclear device, the first time it will have done so since 2017.

An official at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday that a South Korean ship had recovered debris believed to be part of a North Korean short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) that landed off the South's coast last week. It was the first time a North Korean ballistic missile had landed near South Korean waters. The South Korean Navy rescue vessel used an underwater probe to recover the parts, which are being analysed, the official said.

DISPUTED CLAIMS The North Korean military said it fired two "strategic" cruise missiles on Nov. 2 toward the waters off South Korea's Ulsan, the southeastern coastal city housing a nuclear power plant and large factory parks.

South Korean officials called that claim "untrue" and said they had tracked no missiles near there. Analysts said some of the photos released by North Korean state media seemed to be recycled from launches earlier in the year.

The operations also included a launch of two "tactical ballistic missiles loaded with dispersion warheads," a test of a "special functional warhead paralysing the operation command system of the enemy," and an "all-out combat sortie" involving 500 fighter jets, according to a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency. Five hundred fighters would represents almost every dedicated combat aircraft in the North's inventory, which seems unlikely given many are 40-80 year old airframes and not all are serviceable or kept in the active fleet, said Joseph Dempsey, a defence researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

"(The) 500 figure seems exaggerated or at least misleading," he said in a post on Twitter. The General Staff of the North's Korean People's Army (KPA) accused Seoul and Washington of eliciting a "more unstable confrontation," and vowed to counter their drills with "sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military measures."

"The more persistently the enemies' provocative military moves continue, the more thoroughly and mercilessly the KPA will counter them," it said in the statement. NEW MISSILE?

The photos released by state media appeared to show a previously unreported new type or variant of ICBM, analysts said. "It's not explicit in their statement, but the design doesn't correspond to one we've seen before," said Ankit Panda, a missile expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

He said the launch shown may have been a developmental platform for evaluating missile subsystems, including possibly a vehicle for multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), which allow a single missile to drop nuclear warheads on different targets. "This is definitely an ICBM-size missile," Panda said.

George William Herbert, an adjunct professor at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies and a missile consultant said the images showed what appeared to be a new nosecone on North Korea's Hwasong-15 ICBM, which was first tested in 2017. The nosecone has a different shape, and appears larger than necessary for the 200- to 300-kiloton nuclear device shown in state media and apparently tested in 2017, he said.

Herbert said the shape is more suited for a single large warhead than multiple smaller warheads such as a MIRV. Kim has called for the development of both larger nuclear warheads, as well as smaller ones, which could be used in MIRVs or for tactical weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022