Saudi Arabia says F-15S fighter jet crashes, pilots survive

Saudi Arabia said on Monday an F-15S fighter jet crashed after suffering a technical fault, though its two pilots safely ejected. The Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 was on a training mission around King Abdulaziz Air Base in the kingdom's Eastern Province, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a military statement. An investigation is underway into the reasons behind the technical fault that caused the crash.

