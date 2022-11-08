Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Palestinian rights group accuses Israel of 'mafia methods' as U.N. hearings open

A Palestinian human rights group told a U.N. panel on Monday it had been subject to threats and "mafia methods" during a campaign of harassment organised by Israel to silence groups documenting alleged Israeli rights violations. Israel dismissed the process overseen by the panel as a sham while it declined comment on the specific allegations.

Biden, Trump make final pitches to U.S. voters on eve of midterms

One day before midterm elections that could usher in a new era of divided government in Washington, President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump will hold competing rallies in a final effort to mobilize supporters. Biden, who has avoided campaigning in several swing states amid lagging popular approval, will travel to reliably Democratic Maryland on Monday, where the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Wes Moore, is widely expected to win back the Republican-held governorship.

Mexico City mayor accuses state prosecutor of covering up femicide

The mayor of Mexico City on Monday accused a state prosecutors' office of covering up the killing of a young woman found dead on a Morelos highway last week, after the office reported the 27-year-old had died of alcohol intoxication. Morelos attorney general Uriel Carmona had told a news conference Friday that an autopsy of the body of Ariadna Lopez showed no evidence of violence, but an investigation by Mexico City prosecutors later concluded she had died of multiple force trauma.

Ukraine says Russia forces pillage, occupy Kherson homes ahead of battle

Ukraine accused Russia of looting empty homes in the southern city of Kherson and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes to prepare for street fighting in what both sides predict will be one of the war's most important battles. In recent days, Russia has ordered civilians out of Kherson in anticipation of a Ukrainian assault to recapture the city, the only regional capital Moscow has seized since its invasion in February.

U.S. citizen killed in central Baghdad -police sources

A U.S. citizen was killed on Monday in central Baghdad after a failed attempt to kidnap him, Iraqi police sources said.

The body was taken to a hospital in the capital's Karrada district and an initial hospital report indicated that the death was caused by a bullet, the sources added.

Gunmen kidnap dozens in Nigeria, at least 11 killed, residents say

Gunmen in Nigeria kidnapped at least 80 people and killed 11 others in separate attacks in the northwest, traditional leaders and residents said on Monday, in the latest attacks by armed gangs that have been preying on villages, schools and highways. Zamfara state is one of the worst hit by the armed gangs, known locally as bandits, who terrorise and abduct for ransom, adding to growing insecurity ahead of a presidential vote in February.

White House's Sullivan has talked to Russians about risk aversion -source

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has been engaged in confidential talks with senior Russian officials aimed at lowering the risk of a broader war over Ukraine, a source familiar with the conversations said on Monday. The source, who asked to remain unidentified, said the talks are ongoing. The Sullivan talks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

N.Korea denies arms dealings with Russia, says it has no plans to do so

North Korea said on Tuesday it has never had arms dealings with Russia and has no plans to do so, its state media reported, after the United States said North Korea appears to be supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine. White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said last week the United States has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells.

U.S. charges Haitian gang leaders for 2021 missionary kidnapping

The United States has unsealed charges against a group of Haitian gang leaders, including three men involved in last year's kidnapping of U.S. missionaries, the Department of Justice said on Monday. Joseph Wilson, known as Lanmo Sanjou, and Jermaine Stephenson, aka Gaspiyay, of the 400 Mawozo gang that took responsibility for the October 2021 kidnapping, were charged with hostage taking and conspiracy to commit hostage taking.

At COP27, climate change framed as battle for survival

World leaders and diplomats framed the fight against global warming as a battle for human survival during opening speeches at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Monday, with the head of the United Nations declaring a lack of progress so far had the world speeding down a “highway to hell”. The stark messages, echoed by the heads of African, European and Middle Eastern nations alike, set an urgent tone as governments began two weeks of talks in the seaside resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to figure out how to avert the worst of climate change.

