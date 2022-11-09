Man detained after egg thrown at King Charles
Reuters | York | Updated: 09-11-2022
A man was detained on Wednesday after an egg was thrown at King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla as they carried out an engagement in northern England, according to a Reuters witness.
Police moved in to arrest the man who was in the crowd as the royal couple arrived for a ceremony in York.
