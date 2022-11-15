Australia looks forward to constructive dialogue with China - PM Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said China and Australia needed to work towards a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific as he sat down with President Xi Jinping for the the first such bi-lateral meeting since 2016.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, Albanese said he looked forward to a constructive dialogue.

