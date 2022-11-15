Australia looks forward to constructive dialogue with China - PM Albanese
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 15-11-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 13:43 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said China and Australia needed to work towards a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific as he sat down with President Xi Jinping for the the first such bi-lateral meeting since 2016.
Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, Albanese said he looked forward to a constructive dialogue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Albanese
- Australian
- China
- Xi Jinping
- Indo-Pacific
- Anthony Albanese
- Australia
- Bali
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan join hands in probe
China reports 2,898 new COVID cases for Oct 30 vs 2,105 a day earlier
China's Guangzhou reports 232 symptomatic, 295 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 30
China, Hong Kong stocks brush off weak PMI data, buoyed by bargain hunting
China launches final space station module Mengtian - state media