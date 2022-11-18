Left Menu

Brittney Griner taken to penal colony in Russia's Mordovia region - lawyers

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 01:21 IST
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been taken to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia, her lawyers said in a statement on Thursday.

Reuters had earlier reported the transfer, citing a source familiar with the case. In August, Griner was sentenced to nine years on drugs charges following her arrest at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

