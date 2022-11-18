Rocket attack targeting Green Village base northeast Syria -statement
Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 02:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 02:18 IST
Rockets on Thursday targeted coalition forces at the Green Village base in northeast Syria resulting in no injuries or damage to the base, the U.S. military's Central Command said in a statement.
"U.S. forces in northeast Syria are investigating the incident," the statement added.
