US Congressman expresses solidarity with 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 06:52 IST
A US Congressman has expressed solidarity with the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, many of whom fled to the United States.

''In memory of those Sikhs lost to this senseless violence between November 1 and 3 of 1984, and with respect to those who carry on their legacy in south Jersey today, I stand here in solidarity with my Sikh brothers and sisters,'' said Congressman Donald Norcross on the House floor on Wednesday.

''Madam Speaker, today, I rise in solidarity with the south Jersey Sikh community. This month marks 38 years since anti-Sikh rioters in India massacred Sikhs over three days,'' he said.

A Democrat, Norcross represents the first Congressional District of New Jersey.

''The massacre was retaliation for the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There were mass rapes and lynchings. Sikhs' homes and their businesses were destroyed, senselessly slaughtered for nothing more than their beliefs and their religion,'' he said.

''Following the slaughter, some of the Sikhs chose to flee India. Today, many of them call south Jersey home. They built lives for themselves, contributing to the education, economic, religious and cultural richness of our region,'' Norcross said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

