Houthis Target Saudi Aramco Facilities Amid Escalating Tensions
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels announced operations against Saudi Aramco installations in Jizan and Yanbu. Claims were made through their spokesperson, Yahya Sare. Saudi authorities have yet to confirm these actions.
- Country:
- Yemen
Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen have claimed responsibility for hitting Saudi Aramco facilities in Jizan and Yanbu, escalating regional tensions. The group's military spokesperson, Yahya Sare, announced the operations on Saturday.
Despite these claims, there has been no immediate response or confirmation from Saudi authorities regarding the purported attacks on its critical energy infrastructure.
This development adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict in the region, potentially impacting global energy markets and geopolitical stability.
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