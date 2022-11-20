Left Menu

Around 2 dozen shanties gutted in fire in Noida, none hurt

Around two dozen shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out here, an official said Sunday. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot who took around an hour to douse the flames, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said. Around 18 to two dozen shanties were gutted in the fire.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-11-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 22:38 IST
Around 2 dozen shanties gutted in fire in Noida, none hurt
  • Country:
  • India

Around two dozen shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out here, an official said Sunday. No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

The fire broke at around 5 pm in Sector 74 under Sector 113 police station limits, and was brought under control by 6.30 pm, the official said. ''Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot who took around an hour to douse the flames,'' Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said. ''Around 18 to two dozen shanties were gutted in the fire. No individual suffered any injury in the episode,'' Choubey said. The cause of fire is yet be ascertained, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
2
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
Restaurants serving NE delicacies a big hit in Delhi

Restaurants serving NE delicacies a big hit in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022