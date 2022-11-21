Left Menu

Commentator Kishore Swamy held for derogatory comments: Police

A political commentator on social media -- Kishore K Swamy -- was arrested on Monday for allegedly making derogatory comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 21:07 IST
Commentator Kishore Swamy held for derogatory comments: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A political commentator on social media -- Kishore K Swamy -- was arrested on Monday for allegedly making derogatory comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, police said. A case was registered against Swamy by the cyber crime wing for libellous comments he made on November 3 on his Twitter handle, and summons were issued to him four times, but he did not appear before the authorities, a police release said. He made offensive and demeaning comments against the Chief Minister and relevant sections of the IPC were invoked against him. Reportedly, his comments targeted Stalin and it was in respect of the recent rains and inundation. His anticipatory bail petition was dismissed by the Madras High Court and he went into hiding, the press note said. He was arrested in neighbouring Puducherry and being questioned.

Swamy is a critic of the ruling DMK and describes himself on his Twitter handle as a ''former pseudo-secularist who now is an unashamed nationalist.'' He has posted several tweets in support of the BJP. PTI VGN NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022