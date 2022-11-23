Russia asks Turkey to refrain from full-scale Syria offensive
Reuters | Astana | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 16:28 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Russia has asked Turkey to refrain from a full-scale ground offensive in Syria, senior Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday, because such actions could trigger an escalation of violence.
"We hope our arguments will be heard in Ankara and other ways of resolving the problem will be found," he said, after a fresh round of Syria talks with Turkish and Iranian delegations in Kazakhstan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lavrentyev
- Turkish
- Ankara
- Iranian
- Syria
- Turkey
- Russian
- Russia
- Kazakhstan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bulgarian border policeman shot dead at border with Turkey
Record number of foreigners repatriated from IS camps in Syria this year
Swedish PM seeks Turkey's approval for NATO bid in Erdogan talks
Bulgarian police officer shot dead at border with Turkey
Swedish PM vows firmer stance in search for Turkey's approval for NATO bid