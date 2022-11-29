HC closes suo-motu proceedings on CMC ragging incident

The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday closed the proceedings initiated on its own on the ragging incident at the Christian Medical College in Vellore after satisfying itself with the status report submitted by the college management.

All appropriate actions have been taken by the college management. In fact 10 students, who had indulged in the ragging, have been put under suspension, its counsel told the bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar, today.

The counsel told the judges that the number of CCTV cameras on the campus have been increased to cover every other area.

After recording the submissions, the bench closed the proceedings.

Shocked over the ragging incident at a premier educational institution even now, the bench had initiated suo-motu proceedings based on newspaper reports, on November 14.

