Rajasthan Brings Desert Wonders to Berlin Travel Fair

Rajasthan will display its tourism highlights, including heritage sites and sustainable initiatives, at the Berlin travel fair. The state aims to captivate European stakeholders with its diverse offerings, from desert safaris to eco-camps. Rajasthan aims to boost its presence in the European market with business meetings and travel packages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-03-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 10:19 IST
Rajasthan is set to captivate the global stage at the Berlin International Travel and Trade Fair from March 3 to 5, aiming to entice European tourists with its unique landscapes and sustainable tourism offerings.

Tourism Commissioner Rukmani Riar leads the delegation, emphasizing India's impressive international tourist stats, particularly the 19.45 lakh foreign tourist visits in 2025. Europe is a significant contributor, with Germany, the UK, and France leading visitor numbers.

The state will highlight its rich heritage and scenic beauty, promoting traditional crafts, cultural festivals, and various eco-friendly tourism projects, such as eco-camps and green energy initiatives. Rajasthan's delegation aims to forge strong business-to-business connections and unveil new travel packages to expand its European market presence.

