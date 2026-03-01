Rajasthan Brings Desert Wonders to Berlin Travel Fair

Rajasthan is set to captivate the global stage at the Berlin International Travel and Trade Fair from March 3 to 5, aiming to entice European tourists with its unique landscapes and sustainable tourism offerings.

Tourism Commissioner Rukmani Riar leads the delegation, emphasizing India's impressive international tourist stats, particularly the 19.45 lakh foreign tourist visits in 2025. Europe is a significant contributor, with Germany, the UK, and France leading visitor numbers.

The state will highlight its rich heritage and scenic beauty, promoting traditional crafts, cultural festivals, and various eco-friendly tourism projects, such as eco-camps and green energy initiatives. Rajasthan's delegation aims to forge strong business-to-business connections and unveil new travel packages to expand its European market presence.