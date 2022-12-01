Hong Kong publisher's national security trial postponed
PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-12-2022 08:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 08:57 IST
The trial of a Hong Kong newspaper publisher who was arrested in a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement was postponed on Thursday after the territory's leader asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer.
Jimmy Lai, 74, faces a possible life sentence if convicted under a national security law imposed by the ruling Communist Party on the former British colony. The government objected after judges on Monday approved Lai's plan to hire Timothy Owen, a veteran human rights lawyer.(AP) RUP RUP RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- China
- Jimmy Lai
- lawyer.(AP
- Communist Party
- British
- Timothy Owen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sunak to meet India's Modi, China's Xi at G20
China's Chongqing reports 126 symptomatic, 2,688 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 15
China's Guangzhou reports 158 symptomatic, 6,138 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 15
China's Zhengzhou reports 200 symptomatic, 1,650 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 15
Yellen to meet China central bank governor, Italy's finance chief at G20 summit