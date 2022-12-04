Maharashtra first state with Divyang dept: CM
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced the setting up of a separate Divyang department for the welfare of differently-abled people with a fund allocation of Rs 1,143 crore.
Maharashtra is the first state to have such a department, Shinde said on Saturday addressing an event in Mumbai to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons.
''The government has created 2,063 posts for the new department which will formulate policies for the welfare of the disabled by taking into consideration views of the stakeholders,'' he said.
The decision to set up the Divyang department was approved by the state cabinet on November 29.
The sections looking into issues of Divyang (differently-abled) people under the Social Justice and Special Assistance department will be clubbed to form the new Divyang Welfare Department, the government had said.
Welfare activities of Divyang people like education, training, and rehabilitation were so far taken care of by the state social justice department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe refutes speculations about joining Eknath Shinde-led faction
Maharashtra: Raut drags Shinde Sena, BJP into row over governor's Shivaji remark
"Why are you in govt with BJP": Sanjay Raut asks Shinde, demands Maha Guv's removal over remark on Shivaji
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde directs probe in Pune-Bengaluru highway accident
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state