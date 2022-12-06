Independent MLA's brother arrested in Gurugram for defrauding contractor

Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested the brother of Independent MLA Balraj Kundu from the Sector 50 area of Gurugram on a charge of cheating a Jhajjar-based building contractor, Gurugram police said on Tuesday. Police arrested Shivraj Kundu, a resident of Rohtak's Meham constituency, late Monday night, they said.

"Madhya Pradesh police arrested one of the accused, Shivraj Kundu, in a case of cheating from Sector 50 Police Station area Monday night and took him with them," Virender Vij, DCP, East, said. A case of cheating was registered against MLA Balraj Kundu, his brother Shivraj Kundu, and one V K Lamba at Moti Nagar Police Station, Sagar in Madhya Pradesh in 2021.

It has been alleged that the three had contracted a Jhajjar-based firm to construct a road in Madhya Pradesh but refused to pay the dues, in crores, to him. When the contractor asked him for money, the accused allegedly threatened to kill him. Kundu was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Dharamveer, the owner of Balaji Construction, which was contracted to construct the road in MP's Bhopal.

According to the FIR, Dharamveer had met Rohit Sharma, a project manager of Parivartan Buildcon Company, in 2015, when he was in MP's Gwalior city working on some farm work.

In 2018, Rohit came to meet him in Jhajjar and told him he had got some building work from KCC Buildcon Company. Around six months later, he roped in Dharamveer too to supply the material for the project.

"Rohit took me to the office of KCC Buildcon located in the Sector 50 Police Station area and introduced me to the director MLA Balraj Kundu, his brother Shivraj Kundu and V K Lamba.

"They told me to build a road from JC Nagar to Sagar in Bhopal. The entire project cost around Rs 7 crore and I was asked to set up the plant in Madhya Pradesh and was promised a payment every month," Dharmaveer said in his complaint, according to police.

He said that after he set up the plant, he was paid Rs 1.5 crore and the work began. But as the work progressed, with continued supply from his end, the Kundus stopped his payments.

He soon ran up a bill up to Rs 6 crore, and when he asked Kundu brothers for his money, they threatened to kill him, he said.

"Under compulsion, I had to keep the plant running. Later they bought my plant for about Rs 62 lakh and gave me Rs 31 lakh. They gave me a cheque for my dues of about Rs 6 crore but it bounced," he added.

An FIR was registered against MLA Kundu, his brother, and Lamba under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Moti Nagar Police Station, Sagar on January 2021, police said.

