Measures to tackle cross-border crime on agenda as BSF-BGB meet begins in Tripura

Measures to tackle trans-border crime, illegal cross-border movement and smuggling of drugs will be discussed at the three-day BSF-BGB coordination meeting that began in Agartala on Wednesday, officials said.

The meeting began at the BSF Tripura Frontier headquarters in Salbagan, they said.

''The Coordinated Border Management Plan, which includes simultaneous coordinated patrols, sharing of information and increased frequency of meetings at all levels, will be discussed at the meeting,'' said an official.

The meeting will also discuss activities such as promoting sports on both sides of the border to enhance confidence among the locals about the two forces, he said.

A 13-member BGB delegation from Bangladesh led by Additional Director-General Tanveer Gani Chowdhury reached Agartala through the Akhaura integrated check post. They were given a rousing welcome on reaching India.

India is being represented at the meeting by BSF Tripura Frontier Inspector General (IG) Sumit Sharan, Meghalaya Frontier IG Inderjit Singh Rana and Mizoram and Cachar Frontier IG Binay Kumar Jha, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)