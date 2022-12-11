Left Menu

Policeman deployed in Moosewala's father's security injured in accidental fire by colleague

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:04 IST
Policeman deployed in Moosewala's father's security injured in accidental fire by colleague
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman deployed in the security of late singer Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally fired at his colleague when they both were off duty, officials said on Sunday.

Gurwinder Singh was injured in the incident that happened Saturday night in Punjab's Mansa district when he and his colleague Navjot Singh were at a wedding function, Mansa Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Goyal said.

Gurwinder Singh has been hospitalised and a case registered against Navjot Singh, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022