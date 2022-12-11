Policeman deployed in Moosewala's father's security injured in accidental fire by colleague

A policeman deployed in the security of late singer Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally fired at his colleague when they both were off duty, officials said on Sunday.

Gurwinder Singh was injured in the incident that happened Saturday night in Punjab's Mansa district when he and his colleague Navjot Singh were at a wedding function, Mansa Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Goyal said.

Gurwinder Singh has been hospitalised and a case registered against Navjot Singh, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29.

