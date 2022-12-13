Maha govt withdraws award to Marathi translation of Kobad Ghandy's memoir

The Maharashtra government has withdrawn an award given to a Marathi translation of the memoir of alleged Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy.

On December 6, the government's Marathi Language department announced the Late Yashwantrao Chavan Literature Award 2021 for Anagha Lele for her translation of Ghandy's ''Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir.'' The decision came in for criticism on social media because of Ghandy's alleged Maoist links.

A Government Resolution (order) issued on Monday stated that the decision of the selection committee had been reversed for ''administrative reasons'', and the award, which included cash prize of Rs one lakh, has been withdrawn.

The committee too has been scrapped, the GR added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)