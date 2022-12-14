Hooch claims 5 lives in Bihar's Saran district
Five people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident happened in the Ishuapur police station area, they said.
Some people consumed liquor till late on Tuesday at a local joint, and fell ill after returning home, they added.
Eventually, five people died while two others were admitted to a hospital, police said.
An investigation was started, they said.
Protesting over the incident, MLAs of the opposition BJP staged a demonstration outside the assembly, blaming the ''nexus'' between police and illicit liquor traders for the deaths.
''We have always supported the ban on liquor, even when it was introduced while we were in opposition. But its implementation has been a complete failure,'' said former deputy chief minister Tarkishor Prasad.
Sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.
