Climate protesters block bridge linking Venice to mainland

A small group of protesters on Wednesday blocked traffic on a bridge linking the lagoon city of Venice to the mainland, in the latest high-profile demonstration by Italian climate change activists. The Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) movement released pictures and videos showing six of its members taking part in the protest before police shoved them away.

"Venice is an exemplary case of a high-risk situation due to the effect of Italy's eco-climate collapse," the group said in a statement. Last week, activists from the same group hurled paint at Milan's La Scala opera house, and blocked the Mont Blanc tunnel in a joint action with fellow campaigners from France.

Ultima Generazione staged other protests in November, including ones targeting a Van Gogh painting in Rome and an Andy Warhol-decorated car in Milan. Experts say climate change has put the future of Venice at risk, as rising global temperatures push up sea levels.

