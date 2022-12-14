US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower ahead of Fed decision
14-12-2022
Wall Street's main stock indexes edged lower on Wednesday as investors exercised caution ahead of the much-anticipated interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.57 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 34,086.07. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.11 points, or 0.10%, at 4,015.54, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.73 points, or 0.08%, to 11,248.09 at the opening bell.
