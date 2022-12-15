Left Menu

Dutch central bank warns that KuCoin operating without registration

The Dutch central bank on Thursday issued a statement saying cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin is operating in the Netherlands without being registered to do so. KuCoin is a subsidiary of a Seychelles-registered company called MEK Global Limited (MGL), the bank said in a statement. MGL "is acting in violation of the law on preventing money laundering and financing terrorism and offering illegal services," De Nederlandsche Bank said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 23:26 IST
Dutch central bank warns that KuCoin operating without registration

The Dutch central bank on Thursday issued a statement saying cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin is operating in the Netherlands without being registered to do so. KuCoin is a subsidiary of a Seychelles-registered company called MEK Global Limited (MGL), the bank said in a statement.

MGL "is acting in violation of the law on preventing money laundering and financing terrorism and offering illegal services," De Nederlandsche Bank said. KuCoin did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Customers of the exchange are not breaking the law, the DNB said, "but they may have a heightened risk of becoming involved in money laundering and terrorism financing." In August 2021, the DNB issued a similar warning that Binance Holdings Ltd. was operating in the Netherlands without a license. That led to the company setting up an entity in the country and paying a $3.3 million fine in April 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
Ukrainian military: Russia seeks long confrontation in Ukraine

Ukrainian military: Russia seeks long confrontation in Ukraine

 Ukraine
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022