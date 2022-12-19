Kyiv region says Russian drone attack caused 'fairly serious' damage

Russia's drone attack caused "fairly serious" damage in Kyiv region on Monday and three areas in the region have been left without power supply, Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Russia unleashed 35 "kamikaze" drones on Ukraine in the early hours of Monday as many people slept, hitting critical infrastructure in and around Kyiv in Moscow's third air attack on the Ukrainian capital in six days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)