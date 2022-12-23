Left Menu

One police officer killed, six injured in suicide attack in Islamabad

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-12-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 13:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least one police officer was killed and six others injured on Friday in a suicide attack in Pakistan's federal capital, security officials said.

The incident took place in Sector I-10/4 in Islamabad's upscale residential area during snap checks conducted by the police.

"Police officers were carrying out checks and stopped one vehicle, when its driver blew himself up," police said.

A head constable was killed.

The six injured included four cops and two civilians.

TV footage showed a burning car as police officers cordoned off the area after the explosion.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Pakistani Taliban has stepped up attacks on security forces since November, when they ended a monthslong cease-fire with the Pakistan government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

