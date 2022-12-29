Ukraine downs 54 of 69 Russian missiles in morning strikes: Military

Ukraine's military said it had shot down 54 missiles out of 69 launched by Russia in its latest wave of air strikes.

"This morning, the aggressor launched air and sea-based cruise missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles to the S-300 ADMS at energy infrastructure facilities of our country," wrote Ukraine's top general, Valery Zaluzhny, on Telegram.

