Left Menu

Maha: Two killed, 17 injured in fire after blast in Nashik chemical plant

Two persons were killed and 17 others injured in a massive fire triggered by a blast in a boiler of a chemical factory in Maharashtras Nashik district on Sunday, police officials said.The blast in the Jindal Poly Films factory, located in Mundhegaon along the Mumbai-Agra highway in Igatpuri taluka, was so strong that it was heard in nearby villages.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 01-01-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 19:22 IST
Maha: Two killed, 17 injured in fire after blast in Nashik chemical plant
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and 17 others injured in a massive fire triggered by a blast in a boiler of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday, police officials said.

The blast in the Jindal Poly Films factory, located in Mundhegaon along the Mumbai-Agra highway in Igatpuri taluka, was so strong that it was heard in nearby villages. The fire and smoke could be seen from a distance. The incident occurred around 11.30 am, they said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the accident site and later also met the injured persons admitted to a hospital. ''The fire in Jindal company was huge. The reason behind it is not known yet. A high-level inquiry of the incident will be conducted. As many as 19 employees were injured in the incident and two of them lost their lives. The next of kin of each deceased will get Rs five lakh aid from the state government and the injured will get free medical treatment,'' the chief minister said.

Mundhegaon is located about 30 km from Nashik and 130 km from Mumbai.

Fire brigade, police, and disaster response force teams rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023