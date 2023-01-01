Left Menu

Congress condemns killing of civilians by terrorists in J-K’s Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-01-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 23:13 IST
Congress condemns killing of civilians by terrorists in J-K’s Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in a village in Rajouri district that left three persons dead and seven others injured.

The party said the incident is “very serious” and belies the government’s claim about the improved security situation in the Union Territory.

Three persons were killed and seven others injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses belonging to a particular community in Upper Dangri village Sunday evening.

“The Congress strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Rajouri. The incident is very serious and shocking and belies claims of the government and the security heads regarding the (improved) ground situation,” the party said in a statement here.

It said it extends full support to the police and security forces to firmly deal with terrorism and save innocent lives.

Expressing sympathies with the families of the victims, the Congress demanded ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh each for the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
2
Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global
4
Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023