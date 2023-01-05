U.N. chief would welcome Ukraine truce, does not replace a ‘just peace’ - spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 23:37 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would welcome any truce in Ukraine during Orthodox Christmas, "knowing that this will not replace a just peace in line with the U.N. Charter and international law," a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.
Ukraine spurned an announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday of a 36-hour ceasefire to mark Orthodox Christmas, saying there would be no truce until Russia withdraws its invading forces from occupied land.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Orthodox
- mark Orthodox
- Vladimir Putin
- Antonio Guterres
- Ukraine
- U.N.
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine shelling attack injures two top pro-Russia officials in Donetsk - agencies
Schumer urges show of support for Ukraine with spending bill
Zelenskyy to Congress: Against all odds Ukraine still stands
Ukraine 'alive and kicking' despite Russia, Zelenskiy tells U.S. Congress
Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'Against all odds' Ukraine still stands; receives thunderous ovation from lawmakers, reports AP.