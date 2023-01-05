U.N. chief would welcome Ukraine truce, does not replace a ‘just peace’ - spokesman

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would welcome any truce in Ukraine during Orthodox Christmas, "knowing that this will not replace a just peace in line with the U.N. Charter and international law," a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.

Ukraine spurned an announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday of a 36-hour ceasefire to mark Orthodox Christmas, saying there would be no truce until Russia withdraws its invading forces from occupied land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)