Left Menu

Syria: Chemical weapons pose unacceptable threat, and are a ‘danger to us all’

UN News | Updated: 06-01-2023 01:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 01:09 IST
Syria: Chemical weapons pose unacceptable threat, and are a ‘danger to us all’
Any use of chemical weapons anywhere is simply “unacceptable”, the deputy head of the UN Disarmament Affairs office (UNODA) told the Security Council on Thursday, briefing on efforts to eliminate the scourge from the battlefields and towns of Syria. Speaking on behalf of High Representative Izumi Nakamitsu, her deputy, Adedeji Ebo, said that “the absence of accountability” for the previous use of chemical weapons by combatants in Syria’s long-running civil war, “is a threat to international peace and security and a danger to us all”. “It is, therefore, imperative to hold accountable all those who would dare to use chemical weapons”, he continued. “As we start the new year, I state my sincere hope that members of this Council will unite on this issue”. Tweet URL > Today, @UN_Disarmament Director @AdedejiEbo briefed the @UN Security Council > on the implementation of #UNSC resolution 2118 (2013) on the elimination of > the chemical weapons programme of the Syrian Arab Republic. > > Read full remarks ▶ https://t.co/I8XIuWdlnS. https://t.co/2Ea9LwoY6S > > ODA > > UN_Disarmament > > January 5, 2023 ## **No movement** UNODA has been in regular contact with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on resolution 2118, which mandates the Syrian Government to destroy any chemical weapons it possesses. All outstanding issues “have not progressed” since the Council last met on the matter, said Mr. Ebo, adding that “all efforts by the OPCW Technical Secretariat to organize the next round of consultations...continue to be unsuccessful”. “Full cooperation by the Syrian Arab Republic with the OPCW Technical Secretariat is essential to closing all outstanding issues”, he underscored. ## **No response, no compliance** The UN official informed the Council that Syria has yet to provide an explanation regarding the unauthorized movement of two cylinders that were related to a 2018 chemical weapon incident in Douma. He also pointed out that the OPCW Fact-Finding Mission from 6 to 12 November, “remains in the process of studying all available information related to allegations of chemical weapons use” in the country. Turning to the 2021 decision from the UN-backed international organization investigating chemical weapons use, entitled _Addressing the Possession and Use of Chemical Weapons by the Syrian Arab Republic_”, Mr. Ebo was informed that Syria has “not yet completed any of the measures stipulated” in a decision from the previous year. It requests that within a specified time frame that the country: declare the facilities where the chemical weapons used in March 2017 attacks were developed, produced, stockpiled, and operationally stored for delivery; the chemical weapons it currently possesses; and resolve all of the outstanding issues regarding its initial declaration of its chemical weapons stockpile and programme. “The OPCW Technical Secretariat will continue to engage with the Syrian Arab Republic with regard to their completion and will continue to report to the OPCW Executive Council as mandated”, concluded the UNODA Deputy High Representative. Click here to watch the meeting in its entirety.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023