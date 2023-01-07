Beware of job-placement frauds in South Africa, warns Nepal Embassy

The Nepal Embassy in South Africa has issued a travel advisory, citing a rise in job-placement frauds in the African nation.

In the advisory issued on Thursday, the embassy said vacancies for 140 sectors based on skill and experience were announced in August 2022, noting that South Africa only takes foreign employees if they do not have enough natives to fill the vacant positions.

The Nepal Embassy here warned that Nepalese citizens are being duped under the pretext of being offered lucrative jobs in South Africa, with the promise of providing them ''an easy access to European and American countries.'' "The victims' are made to travel through tough and dangerous routes, via India, UAE, Tanzania, Mozambique, Kenya, Mauritius, and other nations, to reach the African nation, after which they are left stranded," the advisory read.

"Some victims are even left on their own during transit,'' it said.

"It is misleading and false that it is easy to enter countries in Europe and America among others from South Africa," it said.

The embassy has requested those wanting to work in South Africa to obtain a work permit, in accordance with the prevailing laws of the Nepal government.

The embassy also warned that using a tourist visa for employment purposes would invite strict action, ranging from being arrested by the South African authorities, punished, fined and even deported under the African nation's laws.

