Germany summons Iranian ambassador for talks in Berlin
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 16:49 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany summoned Iran's ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in Berlin for talks on Monday against the backdrop of German concerns about Tehran's human rights record, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
"I can confirm that the Iranian ambassador was summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Office today," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference in Berlin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Rachel More
- Tehran
- Foreign Ministry
- Berlin
- Germany
- Paul Carrel
- Iran
- German
- the Foreign Office
Advertisement