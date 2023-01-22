Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: We will continue to support Ukraine

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-01-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 16:25 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, speaking days after Western allies dampened Ukraine's hopes for a rapid shipment of battle tanks.

"We will continue to support Ukraine - for as long and as comprehensively as necessary. Together, as Europeans - in defence of our European peace project," Scholz said in Paris at an event to celebrate friendship between Germany and France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

