Germany's Scholz: We will continue to support Ukraine
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-01-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 16:25 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, speaking days after Western allies dampened Ukraine's hopes for a rapid shipment of battle tanks.
"We will continue to support Ukraine - for as long and as comprehensively as necessary. Together, as Europeans - in defence of our European peace project," Scholz said in Paris at an event to celebrate friendship between Germany and France.
