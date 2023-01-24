Relatives of 737 MAX crash victims to speak at Boeing arraignment
More than a dozen relatives of people killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes plan to speak Thursday at a federal court arraignment for the planemaker in Texas, according to a court filing.
U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor last week ordered Boeing to appear to be arraigned on a 2021 felony charge after families of those killed in two fatal crashes objected to a 2021 plea deal. Boeing won immunity from criminal prosecution as part its $2.5 billion January 2021 Justice Department deferred prosecution agreement over a 737 MAX fraud conspiracy charge related to the plane's flawed design.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- 737 MAX
- Texas
- Reed O'Connor
- Boeing
- Justice Department
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Texas to execute ex-cop for hiring 2 people to kill wife
Texas medical schools accused of bias against white, Asian men
Senators visit Arizona, Texas border in search for solutions
Boeing airliner orders hit 4-year high, led by 737 Max jets
Boeing 737 MAX makes first passenger flight in China since March 2019