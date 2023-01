Explosion in Kyiv amid missile salvo, mayor tells residents to remain in shelters

Kyiv's mayor urged residents to stay in shelters on Thursday morning after an explosion was heard in Ukraine's capital amid what officials said was a Russian missile salvo.

"Explosion in Kyiv! Remain in shelters," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram. Reuters reporters in Kyiv heard at least one explosion.

