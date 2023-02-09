Egypt sends medical aid to people of Türkiye and Syria

Under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Egypt sends medical aid to the people of Türkiye and Syria to help them amid their crises and times of adversity.

Five military transport planes, loaded with large quantities of medical supplies, took off from Cairo East Air Base en route to Türkiye and Syria. The shipment was delivered from Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population to help mitigate the effects of the devastating earthquake.

Turkish and Syrian officials expressed their appreciation for the Egyptian government's efforts and support to control the worsening situation caused by this devastating earthquake.

Egypt's support to the Turkish and Syrian sides underscores the importance of humanitarian support to deal with natural disasters, thus contributing to fostering interdependence and fraternity among peoples to overcome adversity.

(With Inputs from APO)