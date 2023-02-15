Six Russian balloons spotted over Kyiv, most shot down - officials
Six Russian balloons were spotted over Kyiv and most were shot down after being engaged by air defences, the Ukrainian capital's military administration said on Wednesday.
It said on the Telegram messaging app that the balloons may have been carrying corner reflectors and reconnaissance equipment.
