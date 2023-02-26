Left Menu

Maha: History-sheeter beaten up by mob for harassing woman

A group of people thrashed a history-sheeter in Nagpur city of Maharashtra for allegedly harassing a 20-year-old woman by forcing her to sit on his two-wheeler and slapping her, police said on Sunday. After some distance, he held the woman by her hand and forced her to sit on his vehicle, a police official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-02-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 22:52 IST
Maha: History-sheeter beaten up by mob for harassing woman
  • Country:
  • India

A group of people thrashed a history-sheeter in Nagpur city of Maharashtra for allegedly harassing a 20-year-old woman by forcing her to sit on his two-wheeler and slapping her, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred in Imambada area of the city on Saturday night. The accused, identified as Rohit alias Kalya Vicky Khobragade, 22, had been recently released from jail, the police said. ''The woman was walking towards Medical square when the accused followed her on his two-wheeler. He offered to give her a lift, but she refused. After some distance, he held the woman by her hand and forced her to sit on his vehicle,'' a police official said. The woman raised an alarm, following which the local residents gathered at the spot. When she complained that the accused was harassing her, the mob caught hold of him and beat him up before handing him over to police, he added. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(D) (stalking) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was registered at Imambada police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023