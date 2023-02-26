Maha: History-sheeter beaten up by mob for harassing woman

A group of people thrashed a history-sheeter in Nagpur city of Maharashtra for allegedly harassing a 20-year-old woman by forcing her to sit on his two-wheeler and slapping her, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred in Imambada area of the city on Saturday night. The accused, identified as Rohit alias Kalya Vicky Khobragade, 22, had been recently released from jail, the police said. ''The woman was walking towards Medical square when the accused followed her on his two-wheeler. He offered to give her a lift, but she refused. After some distance, he held the woman by her hand and forced her to sit on his vehicle,'' a police official said. The woman raised an alarm, following which the local residents gathered at the spot. When she complained that the accused was harassing her, the mob caught hold of him and beat him up before handing him over to police, he added. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(D) (stalking) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was registered at Imambada police station.

