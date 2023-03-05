Sanjivani scam: Govt will make every effort to get back victims' money, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the state government will make every possible effort to get back the deposits of victims of Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam. Gehlot said this after meeting a delegation of the victims of the fraud here, an official release said.

The victims, who came from different districts of the state, apprised the chief minister about the cheating of their crores of rupees as well as their deteriorating financial conditions. CM Gehlot has been repeatedly accusing Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the MP from Jodhpur, of being involved in the scam, a charge rejected by Shekhawat.

The Union minister on Saturday also filed a complaint before a Delhi court accusing Chief Minister Gehlot of defaming him with remarks on the Sanjivani scam.

According to the release, the victims of the scam reached the chief minister's residence and expressed their anguish.

Several victims took the names of Shekhawat and Society's managing director Vikram Singh during the meeting with the CM, the release said.

One of the victims, Shakuntala Sharma, said the agents had told her that the money is safe. Sharma said that she had invested Rs 25 lakh in the society, it said.

Another victim Usha said that she had invested in the society and also got other women invested in it. A sum of Rs 20 lakh was invested and now those women ask her daily to get the money back, the release said.

A resident of Malpura in Jaipur, Vishnu said that along with himself, he got an investment of about Rs 5 crore from his relatives.

"Now due to non-receipt of funds, the relations have turned sour," the release said.

The chief minister said this matter is serious and assured the victims of justifiable action after listening to them, it said.

"I am sorry to hear of your pain. If there is a need to change the law at the state government level, it will be done. Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society has embezzled the hard earned money of thousands of people," the CM said.

He said that the state government will make every possible effort to get back the deposits of the victims.

Gehlot has also appealed to the general public to make wise decisions while investing. "Investing after consulting experts is the only way to avoid fraud," the CM added. In the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society, thousands of investors allegedly lost Rs 900 crore. Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has been investigating the case since August 2019.

