Get 16 Indian fishermen released from BIOT, Stalin urges Modi

As many as 16 Indian fishermen including six from Tamil Nadu were arrested by British Indian Ocean Territory authorities, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and urged him to take steps for their release and their boat.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-03-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 18:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
As many as 16 Indian fishermen including six from Tamil Nadu were arrested by British Indian Ocean Territory authorities, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and urged him to take steps for their release and their boat. Six Tamil Nadu fishermen, seven and three from Kerala and West Bengal respectively ventured for fishing from Thengapattinam fishing harbour of Tamil Nadu on February 9, 2023 on their mechanised fishing boat 'St Marys', Stalin said in a letter to Modi. ''While they were fishing in the deep sea waters on February 23, they were apprehended by the authorities in Diego Garcia of British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) along with their mechanised fishing boat.'' BIOT is about 1,770km east of Mahe, the main island of the Seychelles and BIOT's main island of Diego Garcia is a joint US-UK defence facility. Stalin said these apprehended fishermen are dependent on fishing activity for their livelihood and this arrest would put their families to hardship and suffering.

''Therefore, I request you to kindly direct the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi to take up the matter with the concerned authorities using diplomatic channels so as to secure the release of 16 Indian fishermen and their fishing vessel,'' he said.

