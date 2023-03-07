Left Menu

Man, woman shot at in central Delhi

A man and a woman were injured after they were shot at allegedly by two men in central Delhis GB Road on Tuesday afternoon, police said. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and found the man and the woman with bullet injuries following which they were shifted to the LNJP hospital, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 19:03 IST
A man and a woman were injured after they were shot at allegedly by two men in central Delhi's GB Road on Tuesday afternoon, police said. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and found the man and the woman with bullet injuries following which they were shifted to the LNJP hospital, they said. A case has been registered, said Sanjay Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central). Initial investigations has revealed that two men posing as customers went inside and following an argument, they opened fire at the woman and the man who were local residents, another police officer said.

Footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the area are beng analysed to identify the accused, police said.

