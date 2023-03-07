2 Italian air force planes collide mid-air, killing pilots
Two Italian air force pilots were killed Tuesday during an exercise when the light aircraft they were flying collided mid-air and crashed to the ground, Italy's air force said in a statement.
The two U-208 aircraft crashed near the Guidonia military airport, located around 25 kilometers (15 miles) northeast of Rome. No injuries on the ground were reported.
One of the planes crashed into a car on a narrow residential street lined with apartment buildings; the other landed in a field.
Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences to the pilots' families and colleagues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rugby-Ireland recall Carbery as cover for Sexton for Italy game
Italy's Meloni criticises Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks
Italy's Meloni, in Ukraine, criticises Putin's speech as "propaganda"
Beaten and divided, Italy's centre-left seeks new leader
Starbucks offers a dash of olive oil with its coffee in Italy